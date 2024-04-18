COUNTING BEGINS TODAY

Provincial and HCC ballots first following crucial verification step: SIEC

BY IRWIN ANGIKI

Counting of the casted ballots of yesterday’s successful joint elections begins today.

After close of elections yesterday at 4pm, polling officials sealed the ballot boxes in front of witnesses which include police officers, Honiara City Council (HCC) officers, polling agents, international and domestic observers, media and members of public.

The boxes were then escorted to the counting centres and stored securely awaiting today’s counting. For Honiara, the counting centre is the Multipurpose Hall, where ballot boxes from all polling stations across the three constituencies were brought to.

In the provinces, their counting centres will be at their capital station or town. For Guadalcanal, the counting centre is the Henderson food court and the National Archives, according to the chief electoral officer, Jasper Anisi, during yesterday’s post-election press conference.

The Electoral Commission (SIEC) estimates that counting should complete within one-and-half week’s time, commencing today.

Some of the small wards are expected to have their