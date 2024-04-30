Sogavare expresses trust in Manele ‘Manele new OUR Party Wingleader’

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA

CARETAKER Prime Minister (PM) and Member of Parliament (MP) elect for East Choiseul, Manasseh Sogavare expressed his trust in the Coalition for National Unity and Transformation (CNUT) nominated candidate Jeremiah Manele last night.

Manele is the MP elect for Hograno-Katova-Kia-Havulei, Isabel Province.

Sogavare made these remarks during a press conference last night as outgoing Ownership, Unity and Reform (OUR) party Wing Leader.

“It is on this note, that I am deeply honoured to announce that together we in OUR Party have chosen Hon. Jeremiah Manele to be OUR Party’s Parliamentary Wing Leader.



“Hon. Jeremiah Manele is no stranger. Hon. Manele was a career public servant rising up through the ranks of public service and was once upon a time Secretary to the Prime Minister (SPM) before assuming elected office.

“He last held the senior position of Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade in the last government,” outgoing OUR Party Wing Leader Sogavare said.

Sogavare told the media last night in a press conference that Manele has been groomed for this position and his new responsibility as Wing Leaderis a testament to OUR Party’s progressive plan in ushering in new leadership.

Sogavare then concluded saying, “It is with great honour and privilege that I now hand over to the OUR Party Parliamentary Wing Leader and the Coalition for National Unity and Transformation candidate for Prime Minister, Hon. Jeremiah Manele.”

The grouping now formally announced as the Coalition for National Unity and Transformation (CNUT) entered into agreement in accordance to the Political Parties Act 2014 with People First Party and Kadere Party.