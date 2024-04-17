SIEC Chairlady highlights of polling day

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Madame Taeasi Sanga, Chairwoman of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC), emphasized the importance of the day in her early morning national address. With months of hard work behind them, both citizens and officials are looking forward to the outcome of this pivotal event.

For the first time in the nation’s history, registered voters will have the opportunity to select two leaders: one for parliament and one for their provincial level. Additionally, residents of Honiara will cast their votes for the Honiara City Council.

Preparations for this momentous occasion have been a collaborative effort between the Electoral Commission, international donors, and the Solomon Islands government. With assistance from various partners, the Commission has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place, including the preparation of ballot papers, to facilitate a smooth voting process.

As polling stations across the country open their doors, citizens are exercising their democratic right to choose the individuals who will guide the nation forward in the years to come