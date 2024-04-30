Makira Ulawa members sworn in

BY MORRIS NAFU

In a significant ceremony witnessed by the Clerk to the Provincial Government, the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly (MUPA) welcomed its newly elected Ward members as they took their oaths of office yesterday.

The event, held at the Provincial Assembly headquarters in Kirakira, marked the official commencement of duties in representing their respective wards.

All 20 Ward members elected to serve on the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly made their solemn vows, signaling a new chapter in the governance of the province.

The ceremony, presided over by the Clerk to the Provincial Government, underscored the commitment of the elected representatives to uphold their responsibilities and serve the interests of their province

The swearing-in ceremony not only signifies the formal induction of the Ward Members into their roles but also symbolises the democratic process at work within the province.

With their vows taken, the Assembly is poised to embark on its legislative agenda and address the various challenges and opportunities facing Makira Ulawa.

Source confirmed the Makira Ulawa Provincial Assembly is expected to have their premier’s election and announcement on Wednesday, March 1, 2024 as two faction camps emerged to contest the leadership.