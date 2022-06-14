Call to fast-track state system

Advertise with Islandsun

Guadalcanal Post-Conflict, Reconciliation Rehabilitation and Restoration Association (GPCRRRA) Western Region has urged the Government to fastrack the Federal system.

The association made the call after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare promised the people of Guadalcanal last year to give federal system by 2026.

“Until now we have not received any timeline and workplan of government working towards Federal System,” GPCRRRA Western Region general secretary George Hilly said.

“So, we question whether government work on it or halt,” Hilly added.

He said the issue of China has taken over the core issue of this country.

“If there is a timeline created, this association with legal attachment to government, should have a copy of that,” he said.

Guadalcanal and Western provinces are pushing for Federal system in order to benefit immensely from their resources.

PM Sogavare told Western Province during its Second Appointed Day last December that the draft Federal Constitution takes more than 10 years and over $100 million of budgetary provisions to develop.

Sogavare strongly assured the province that his government is committed to introducing the Federal System of Government as recommended by the Imminent Persons Group.

PM Sogavare also used the occasion to dispel the rumour that government is being influenced to brush aside the issue of State Government System.