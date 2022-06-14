Japan donates new vehicles to police

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

JAPAN handed over two Land Cruisers to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in Honiara last week.

The vehicle keys were officially received by the Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

Japan’s Ambassador to Solomon Islands Yoshiaki Miwa said the vehicles are important to the work of the police in the removal of old World War II bombs.

Yoshiaki said Solomon Islands is heavily contaminated with UXO even today as a result of the battle between Japan and Allied Forces exactly 80 years ago.

“My government has been providing assistance to the National Response Department to develop capacity to deal with the UXO threats,” he said.

He stressed the Government of Japan has been and will continue to support the Government of Solomon Islands with its development plans in the years ahead.