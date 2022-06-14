Govâ€™t: Malaita MPs are not resigning

Advertise with Islandsun

MALAITAN MPs in the ruling DCGA have denied reports they are resigning en masse from the Government.

Solomon Star newspaper published the claim last Friday.

But a statement the Government issued yesterday described the article as â€œfallacy and sloppy journalismâ€.

â€œThe National government is intact with the full support of all Malaita MPs in the DCGA,â€ the statement said.

â€œConstituency tours and awareness by all Malaita Members of Parliament in the DCGA are ongoing and constituents have been very receptive,â€ it added.

â€œWe strongly deny any rift within the Malaita MPs or government over constituency awareness.

â€œTying the resignation with constituency awareness is cheap politics.â€

The statement said the government will not bow down to the evil intention of a few people adding, intimidation, bullying and violence have no place in our society.

â€œThe government will not allow elements of disunity, chaos and anarchy driven by the narrow political agendas of a very few individuals to overrun it.

â€œThe media must not allow itself to be used for rampant speculation or being used to advance other peopleâ€™s interest rather than that of the country.â€