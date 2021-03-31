Call for action against Mamae

Advertise with Islandsun

President of Solomon Islands Grassroot Organization Henry Wale Maneási is calling on the police unit called JANUS to investigate allegations against the ousted city council mayor Wilson Mamae.

He said investigation must continue because many serious allegations were raised under his leadership.

Maneasi said the issue of sale of land used by Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock at Ranadi and the failed Fire Extinguisher deal were classic examples.

“These issues must not be buried under the bridge even though Mamae has now left office,” he said.

Maneasi added the HCC office is not an office for leaders to serve themselves but to deliver services for people residing in Honiara.

He said Honiara residents have struggled to survived and it will not give justice to the people if Mamae and his cronies are allowed to walk away with their crimes.

Maneasi also appeals to the Solomon Islands Independent Commission against Corruption (SIICAC) to investigate the former mayor.