Bus operators called on to stop illegal short route or face licence cancellation

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara City Clerk Justus Deni has called bus operators to stop illegal short routes in the city or face prosecution and cancellation of business licence.

In a statement, Deni said failure to comply will result in the following actions.

Deni explained that when a person pays a business licence to run a public bus service from Honiara City Council (HCC) there are conditions attached to it.

“HCC Business Licence conditions pursuant to section 4 (1) (a) (i) of HCC’s regulation of business licenses bill 2011, are as follows;

“Firstly, a bus service must display a destination sign at the front of your bus service during all service hours; and

“Secondly, a bus service must completely serve the displayed destinations during all service hours.

“Furthermore, it states that if a breach of these conditions you are liable for a penalty or revocation of your valid business licence,” Deni said

Deni said providing a reliable, safe and affordable bus service in the city should be at the convenience of all Honiara residents and the visitors, he therefore, appealed to the bus operators to adhere to HCC business licence conditions.