Western province leaders cry foul over national govt’s refusal to foot $500k lobbying bill

BY BEN BILUA

The newly elected Assembly of Western Province is facing another challenge as the national government has refused to meet the cost of accommodation which was incubated during the process to form the executive.

Premier Billy Veo said his executive has been informed that the government will not meet their accommodation costs.

He said the issue has put more pressure and burden on the Western Provincial government to source internal funds to meet the costs.

Breaking down the costs, Rence Sore said the total expenses for both camps incubated during the executive formulation are estimated to be around $500,000.

He said the Ministry of Provincial Government should be the one paying the cost as the elected leaders were emphasising their legal mandate to form an executive or government.

“According to the law, Provincial Assembly members are legally binding to their role as leaders as soon as they were declared winners during counting, unlike members of parliament, the counting of their official performance begins after the parliament’s first sitting after the election.

“Looking at this legislation, I’m sure the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening is responsible to meet the cost,” Sore said.

Jeffrey Wickham said the government’s action is questioning as that the government broke its own laws – the very law that they want to promote.

“This is a clear indication of the government’s incompetence and lack of sympathy towards the people of Western Province.

“Western Province contributes a lot to the economic development of this country with the highest contributor to the economy. This is how the government acknowledges our people and resources. Pathetic,” he said.

Wickham said it is high time for the government to speed up the amendment of the Provincial Government Act as well as the statehood.

He said he is sick and tired of the weaknesses and incompetent leadership is shown by the national government through its ministries.

Island Sun understands that this is yet another headache that the government through the Ministry of Provincial Government has placed upon leaders of Western Province.

Last week this paper, published an article that states that Western Province has been missing out on PCDF allocation worth 1.4 million dollars for the last quarter of last year.