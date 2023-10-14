AUSSIE TO RESCUE 

Advertise with Islandsun

Aussie government steps in to rescue Malaita province current road situation

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUSTRALIAN government steps-in to salvage Malaita province from the current road situation face in the province.

An intervention described by acting Premier of Malaita province, Hon Edward Misite’e as sympathetic to the anguish face by people on the situation in the province.

In an interview yesterday, he said his office was greatly indebted to learn on the initiative from the Australian Embassy office in Honiara during a visit to Auki this week.

“The team visited my office and we had discussion on the initiative to which they will be funding an urgent patching of roads in the province.

“Australia has consulted national government on the initiative and with greenlight given, we met and went-out to witness road condition in the province.

“Australia will fund the program which will see patching of north, south and east roads.

“The main idea is to urgently patch or reinforce the roads and allow access to flow, whilst waiting for the SIRAP program,” Misite’e said.

He said the initiative is welcomed by Malaita province and they assure to work in synergy with Australia to deliver the program.

Misite’e said deteriorated road situation in the province has experienced since the past months and its persistent means the worse the situation is.

“Due to the situation, people are facing gloomy economic activities and public services like education, medical and delivery of goods and services continue to be affected,” he said.

Misite’e said the initiative taken by Australia in indeed redeeming and Malaita provincial government will do everything on its side to make it happen.

According to the acting premier, if the initiative materializes there will be a comeback of economic activities as services will accessible by the roads.

He said Malaita provincial government is looking forward for the program and the sooner the better.

Misite’e reiterated that the program will greatly benefit people in the province who have been suffering with basic services due to road situation in the province.

He thanked Australia government for the intervention to salvage the province from the situation.

On that note, he also announced MPG’s keenness to welcome any partner that wishes to develop Malaita province.