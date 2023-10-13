Six man arrested for arson

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

SIX men arrested for burning of a dwelling house at Bulokalai village in Aola area, East Guadalcanal were charged with one count of arson each for burning a building.

The six were now remanded in custody and yesterday all of them appeared in Central Magistrate Court for mitigation submission of their cases.

The defence counsel for the three defendants provided to the court his clients mitigation written submission before Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea.

After court heard the mitigation sentencing submission the court than further adjourned the matter to later date for judgment.

Court extended the remand warrant for all defendants.

Court heard that on May 10 at Bulokalai Village in Aola area, East Guadalcanal six defendants; Philip Raeni, Eddie Leua, Daniel Naghata, Philip Kona, Charlton Kukiti and Lington Saki burned down four houses and a kitchen belonging to an elderly person and his family members in retaliation.

The accused men claimed the elderly person who practiced black magic was responsible for the death of one of their relative.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for the Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for the defendants.