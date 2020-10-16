AUKI POLICE ATTEND TO ‘THREAT ON SCHOOL’ REPORT

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUKI police are heading to the northern region of Malaita to attend to reports of landowners threatening to close down a school.

Lilifia school is situated in Baegu.

Reports say landowners of land on which the school sits are demanding what they claim are outstanding payments or land rentals.

Provincial Police Commander Malaita, Chief Suprintendant Stanley Riolo said his officers will leave today to attend to the incident.

He explained that information received from principal of the school says the landowners demanded money from the school for transitional development into secondary division.

Riolo explained landowners had allowed land for the school for free so far and in order to allow development progress they must get paid for their land.

Thus, he said the school’s failure to meet the request has triggered the incident.

Riolo said children, parents and staffs are affected by the incident since the school was demanded to close down by the landowners.

