Lack of rooms poses huge problem: PM

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO
THE National Oversight Committee of Covid-19 and the camp management are facing lack of adequate quarantine facilities to ensure students have individual rooms.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stressed this yesterday when announcing the third positive case of covid-19 in country.
“Fellow citizens, one major constraint faced by our oversight committee and the camp management had been the lack of adequate facilities to ensure each student has individual rooms.
“However, we have now managed to secure some additional facilities. Our Health Surveillance team is conducting in-depth risk assessment on the students today (yesterday).
“Those students whose risk exposure are considered low risk will be moved to the additional facilities to complete their quarantine there. Chengs quarantine station will however remain the main quarantine station for many of the students.”