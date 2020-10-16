POLICE MEDIATE TENSION OVER DEATH OF INFANT

By
Samie Waikori
-
0
191
BY SAMIE WAIKORI
AUKI

POLICE are calling for calm following reports of threats made on the Maluu health centre by relatives of a dead infant.

Police say the relatives are demanding compensation of 10 traditional shell-money for what they claim was “mishandling” by a nurse during the birth of a baby leading to the baby’s death.

Provincial Police Commander Malaita, Chief Suprintendant Stanley Riolo said from reports, the baby died less than an hour after birth.
Investigations are underway. Meanwhile, police are pleading the parents and relatives to refrain from doing anything unlawful and wait for the results.

Riolo said the result of the investigation will pave way towards addressing the matter.

