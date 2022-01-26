Auki betel-nut market closed

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUKI betel nut market was closed on Tuesday following advice from the Malaita Provincial Government through the Malaita Provincial Disaster Operation Centre (PDOC) in Auki.

The temporary closure is part of measures implemented by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in Auki.

Chairman of Emergency Operation Centre for covid-19 at Kilu’ufi hospital, Dr. Rex Maukera said the action taken is part of measures taken on activities in Auki.

He said on Monday this week, a call was made to scale down on public movement as well as business operations and the positive response was shown.

Maukera said although the response is slow people understand what they’ve been instructed, especially on covid-19 measures and there is an improvement.

He said for betel-nut, there is a risk that the activities associated with it are the potential to deteriorate the current situation in Auki.

Maukera warned betel-nut chewers not to spit betel-nut stain on public walkways or places that will pose risk to the public.

He said the betel-nut market is temporarily closed and will resume when advice is given.