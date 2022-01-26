$1.9m for covid-19 preparation: Malaita health

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

CHAIRMAN of the Emergency Operation Centre for Covid-19 at Kilu’ufi hospital and, Director of Malaita Provincial health, Dr Rex Maukera says the $1.9m passed by the Malaita Provincial Government will be used for covid-19 preparation in the province.

Dr Maukera told Island Sun the fund will go towards upgrading and developing covid-19 facilities at Kilu’ufi hospital and in Auki.

He said the virus is already in Auki and a hasty preparation is very much crucial to deal with the situation.

Maukera said the Kilu’ufi hospital has facilities for covid-19; however, there is a need for improvement for the current situation.

He said as preparation mounts, the provincial health team will ensure both covid-19 operation and normal hospital services are functioning.

He said the Malaita Provincial Disaster Operation Centre (PDOC) is at the moment working on the implementation of the fund.

In a statement, the MPG said it has passed the $1.9 million budget to counter the current covid-19 situation in the province.

The endorsement of the budget was made upon a submission made from PDOC to support its current covid-19 operation for Malaita province.

According to the statement, the budget would give the operation centre adequate finance to deal with issues concerning logistics, accommodation and others.

It said one of the main items that need support is preparing the Aligegeo School into a processing facility to accommodate any big numbers of patients that might be infected and sick.

Auki town has recorded five positive cases since Friday last week and patients are reported to have been in stable condition.