Armed robbery case adjourns

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Case involving the trio Dickson Fito’o, Hudson Susuamae and Sio Wale charged with arm robbery of $100,000 and Chinese currencies at Holiday Resort Motel early last year, is yet to have a new trial date.

Yesterday the matter was mentioned at the magistrate court and prosecution asked for an adjournment for next week when a new trial date will be decided.

Defence counsel Lazarus Waroka told the court yesterday morning that he is withdrawing his representation for accused Mr Wale because of conflict of interest.

Waroka further told the court that he will inform the Public Solicitor Practice Manager for allocation of a new lawyer for Wale.

Court suspended the matter to May 16 for mention, parties to communicate and email each other their available date for the trial and copy email to the court registrar and PM Hilly clerk.

All three defendants Fito’o, Susuamae and Wale have pleaded not guilty to the joint charge of armed robbery.

It was alleged in the early hours on January 20, 2023 the trio allegedly entered into the Holiday Resort Motel armed with bush knives.

One of the defendants wounded a victim who is a Chinese national during their alleged attack.

They allegedly escaped with $100,000 including a Chinese currency.

Prosecution alleged that police had recovered a hand bag during the arrest of the three defendants but huge amount of money was never recovered.

Vernon Taupongi act for State and Rochella Palmer represent Dickson Fito’o, Bobby Harunari represent Hudson Susuamae and Sio Wale is yet to be allocated to PSO lawyer.