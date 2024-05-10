Gegeu’s grievous harm trial set for another date and magistrate

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Trial for the case against a man accused of causing grievous body harm on another man on New Year’s this year has been set to be carried out on a new date under a new magistrate.

Zane Taisia Gegeu is facing a grievous harm charge. He pleaded not guilty in a previous hearing.

Yesterday, Principal Magistrate Elma Rizzu Hilly told both parties that she will no longer be presiding over the case due to a conflict of interest.

She adjourned the matter for May 23 to be heard before a different magistrate.

Gegeu’s co-accused, Brendon Kakai is charged with common assault. He pleaded guilty to the charge and is waiting for Gegeu’s trial to complete so that his lawyer can submit his sentencing and mitigation submissions to the court.

Bail for Kakai was extended and remand for Gegeu was extended.

Taisia is also facing an ongoing murder and driving without licence charges which he pleaded not guilty to.

This matter has been committed to the High Court for trial.

With the Gegeu and Brendon’s joint case, it is alleged that early morning January 1 this year, Gegeu together with co-accused Kakai without a lawful excuse assaulted the complainant at the Pacific Crown Hotel who at the time was arguing with Gegeu’s sister.

It was further alleged that Gegeu took a Solbrew bottle and hit the complainant’s head with it, causing blood and injury to the complainant’s forehead.

The complainant reported the matter to police the next day.

John Wesley Zoze from Office of Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) act for the Crown and Lazurus Waroka of PSO represent Zane Taisia Gegeu and Ron Pulekera represent Brendon Kakai.