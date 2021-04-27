200-plus jabbed in Gizo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SINCE last week’s covid-19 vaccination launch and rollout in Gizo, Western Province more than 200 persons have been jabbed, says Pauline McNeil Health’s permanent secretary.

McNeil thanked the Premier of Western Province and his team for supporting the roll-out of thecovid-19 vaccination launch and rollout in Gizo

“I acknowledged the premier for Western Province and his team for support and who have also come forward to support the roll-out of the vaccination programme.

“Also, I lauded the support from churches who their leaders have come forward. Without the support from the team, I think we would not have the increase of number of patients who have come froward.

“It is a lesson for all of us that there is a lot support and effort the health team undertake during their intensive two weeks training on awareness, sensitization and vaccinate training. With all these efforts they have generated the demand for front liners to come forward and be vaccinated.

“As of yesterday, and today the Western Provincial team have mobilised and went out to Noro, Munda and Shortlands,” she said.

McNeil said for Shortland Islands, MV Freedom has been chartered to move 48 health workers to go to Shortlands due to logistics challenges needed to be addressed because of the wide spread of the islands.

She said the vessel departed Gizo on Sunday evening for Shortlands and the rollout is expected to start yesterday.

“We are hoping the outcome of the COVID-19 vaccination in western Province will be successful,” she said.