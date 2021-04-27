Challenge to border vaccination rollout

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Lack of resources to support Western Border vaccination rollout is seen as one of the challenges/gaps that needs addressing.

National Disaster Council highlighted this in its National Situational Report released yesterday.

The report states that Resourcing of Western Border Operation for vaccination rollout to be fast-tracked.

“Responsible authorities to take note and action recommendations from Situation Updates that are sent from OSOCC,” it states.

However, the Risk Communication Officer from the Provincial Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), Western Province have arrived last Saturday 24th of April, and awaiting vaccination roll out.

“COVID-19 vaccines are on standby awaiting to be distributed to Western Border Clinics in preparation for the roll out,” it states.

Furthermore, the Provincial Disaster Operations Committee (P-DOC) for Western and Choiseul are manning and supporting the On-Site Operations Coordination Centre (OSOCC) with the deployment of personnel and resources down to the border.

The report states the Risk Communications Team have completed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for vaccination sensitization and wait the vaccination roll out at the Western Border.

It said the Team has completed 100% of the communities at the Western Border.

Moreover, the Immigrations and Customs/ Biosecurity maintain their presence at the border with no illegal border crossing reports as of yet however the presence of a foreign logging vessel has triggered an operational response team to inform the ship and its crew on the importance of adhering to the current government SOPE.

Currently the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) continues to receive donor support through the relevant N-DOC Sector Committees. The Government of Australia, New Zealand and the People’s Republic of China being the prominent donors since the SOPE.

International Organisations such as the WHO, UNICEF, UNDP and ADB have greatly supported and assisted the Government’s Response.