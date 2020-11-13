15 million pieces

Advertise with Islandsun

-NZ’s covid-support fund in our account: MHMS

-But, fund diverted to many other areas, not Gizo & Kiluufi hospitals only

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) says the $15 million COVID-19 funding support from the New Zealand government was deposited into its account in August and utilisation of the funds have already commenced.

“The purpose of this funding was to provide emergency assistance to be used in priority areas, as determined by government, which would help alleviate the impacts on Solomon Islands of covid-19,” the ministry said in a statement issued yesterday.

“As such the funds will be utilised for strengthening health system responses and enhancing covid-19 prevention and containment capabilities,” it added.

“The funds are not for supporting the Economic Stimulus Package initiative of the Government.

“These two areas in which the funds will be allocated are amongst the key output areas of the Ministry’s overall COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (PRP) in which Kilufi and Gizo hospital in Malaita and Western Provinces are also included.

“Work on utilisation of the funds has commenced with $1,228,948 million, (8 percent of budgetary support from NZ) already used to procure the Shimadzu digital mobile X-ray machine for the National Referral Hospital (NRH).

“Over $2 million is allocated for covid-19 laboratory, testing equipment, lab consumables and lab upgrade both at NRH and the provinces.

“$1.2 million towards specialised equipment for triage and $1 million to support health logistics in the provinces specifically land and sea transport.

“With prevention and containment, more than $10 million of the funds are allocated towards upgrade of health infrastructure in the provinces including installation of incinerators for waste management at selected provincial health facilities.

Nevertheless, substantial amount of the funding will be allocated to the National Referral Hospital, Gizo, Taro and Kilufi hospitals in the provinces since they are within the emergency declared zones.

“To date, the Ministry is working on the details of infrastructure upgrade to ensure that all specifications are aligned to meet infection, prevention and control measures amongst other health requirements and as soon as it is finalised and endorsed, work on upgrade will commence.

“Work on establishing covid-19 testing capabilities in the provinces is also ongoing with Kilufi hospital a top priority at the moment.

“To date, GeneXpert machine and all other components such bio safety cabinet, testing kits etc. have already been deployed to the province except for calibration kit which is required to complete the set-up, which is yet to arrive in country.

“Once acquired, national lab team will be deployed for the set-up and training of Malaita provincial lab technicians.

“In terms of covid-19 related waste management, Solomon Port’s incinerator is currently being used for disposal of clinical waste as work to repair NRH incinerator is set to commence with the funds provided.”

The ministry stated that all funds received from the New Zealand government are with the Ministry and will not be used for any other purposes except to assist the ministry in achieving output areas within its Covid-19 PRP.

“The Ministry will continue to work in partnership with New Zealand to ensure that the funds are used for their intended purpose and in keeping with Solomon Islands Government covid-19 priorities.

“With this MHMS wish to add that like all donor funds within the Ministry, the New Zealand budgetary support to the Ministry is securely held in the MHMS Development Partners Account.

“There is no missing money as claimed.

“There are government processes to adhere to and follow in handling of donor funds.

“Both financial and narrative reporting of the utilisation of the funds is crucial for purposes of accountability and good governance within the Ministry.

“MHMS has in place strict internal control measures and mechanisms for tracking of the covid finances (both SIG and Donor) and report is produced on a monthly basis.

“MHMS has also drafted its covid narrative report (Jan to June 2020) which is currently under review.

“Also provincial health directors positioned in the provinces can be easily consulted for any health enquiries from the provinces and the Ministry main office remains open for enquiries from various organizations and offices.”

