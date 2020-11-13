Police covid-19 allowance today: Commissioner Mangau

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has confirmed in his weekly media conference that police allowances are ready to be paid to individual officers’ account by the end of the week.

He said yesterday that the Ministry of Finance and Treasury have processed the payments, which will likely be ready by the end of the week.

He called on officers who raised complaints to understand the processes and let the Treasury division do their job; “RSIPF have the big number in the covid operation and process such will take time”.

Mangau explains that RSIPF allowances are paid on three different categories, “like those who involve in static duties at the Quarantine sites are paid $400 per day which they received their allowances at the end of the month, those officers deployed at the Border are paid $150 per day and are also receiving their allowances at the end of the month while officers on support operation are paid $500 fortnightly and those allowances are subjected to tax.

Therefore, it gives pressure to those dealing with those payments, Mangau said.

He also said on the issue of sit-in protest that was raised in the media in the recent days, any sit-in protest during State of Public Emergency is illegal.

“RSIPF is one of the essential services and any industrial action or protest taken by officers is illegal and action will be taken against those officers who are planning to engage in such illegal activities,” Mangau said.

