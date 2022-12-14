11 suspects still no arrest made

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Police is yet to make an arrest over the dead body found under the Fiu bridge last week despite having 11 suspects on its list.

Police Media Unit says 11 suspects have been identified and investigation is ongoing.

Police Media said they are yet to receive any updated information regarding any arrest from Auki Police.

On December 6 a dead body was discovered under the Fiu bridge.

Police confirmed that the dead body is of a male adult person in his 30s or 40s that police retrieve his body in the morning.

Police also confirmed that the deceased had a swollen face and also the back of his head.

A death inquiry has been established and currently the investigation into the suspicious incident is continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone in and around the area that may have any information related to the death and come forward to assist police.