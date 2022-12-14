Closing submission on Keuna murder incident tomorrow

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

CLOSING submission on a murder incident alleged to have happened in 2020 is set for December 15.

James Tangasuna is charged with one count of murder in relation to an incident on June 14, 2020.

He entered a not guilty plea and a trial was conducted on his case.

Tangasuna was accused to have involved in the murder of a 50-year-old man at Keuna Village in the Marumbo area of West Guadalcanal.

The allegation said the accused and the deceased were both drunk and prior to the incident they had an argument.

It is alleged the accused took a timber and struck the victim twice. The first strike allegedly landed on the back of the victim’s head, and as the victim fell to the ground, the accused then gave the second strike which landed on the left side of his head including the left shoulder.

Police said the deceased fell unconscious on the ground with blood coming out from his mouth and nose. The deceased was then transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) for medical treatment.

Since the time of incident until his death, the deceased remained in a critical condition for eight days until he died on June 22 2020 at NRH.

Public Prosecutor John Wesley Zoze appears for the crown while Benham Ifutoo represents the accused.