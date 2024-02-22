Your voice matters, and your vote counts: SIEC

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Voters are being urged to choose the right people to represent them in parliament come polling day, April 17.

Chief Electoral Officer Jasper Anisi, during a press conference with the media on Tuesday, highlighted that voters must educate themselves on issues, research the candidates, and participate in the democratic process with enthusiasm and dedication.

“Your voice matters, your vote counts, and together, we can build a brighter future for all.

“So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare to make history on April 17, 2024, because this is the first time the Solomon Islands will have a joint election.

“The election timetable now commences,” Anisi said.

He said April 17, 2024, is a pivotal moment in our democratic process, a time when everyone has the opportunity to exercise their freedom and make their voices heard.

Meanwhile, during the opening of the new Solomon Ports Jetty early this month, Caretaker, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare also highlighted that the election is in the next couple weeks and it is time for voters to exercise their constitutional rights to elect representatives at the national, provincial, and Honiara City Council levels.

“I ask all of us to choose wisely and remember that whoever we select is going to represent us in the next four years, so we have that very serious responsibility, and we leave that to the wisdom of our people under the democratic process,” Sogavare adds.

