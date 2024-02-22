WVSI, NBSI hand over WASH project to Numbu

BY INDY MAEALAISA

WORLD Vision Solomon Islands (WVSI) and the National Bank of Solomon Islands (NBSI) Health and Welfare Trust officially handed over the Covid-19 Health Improvement and Community Awareness Project to Numbu Clinic, North East Guadalcanal on Tuesday.

The project involved the instalment of a 3000 litre Rotomould Tank outdoor and two hand washing basins at the clinic’s maternity room, outpatient waiting area and additional tanks around the main village.

The project was initially delivered to align with the government’s national response to limiting Covid 19 pandemic.

While delivering his remarks, WVSI Director Jimmy Nadapdap reminded the community that practising good hygiene is vital regardless.

“When we talk about Covid 19, we are not talking about inviting Covid 19 back. We are learning from that experience to not repeat that because with or without Covid 19, a good hygiene is very important,” Nadapdap said.

Nadapdap who avidly travelled across the Solomon Islands realised that WASH project like the one in Numbu Clinic is lacking and hopes the project will strengthen the health system in the community and the clinic’s capacity.

Nadapdap commented that the project also demonstrates WVSI’s commitment.

“This is also telling the commitment WVSI has so I am very happy here. I know the project will benefit 2000-3000 people in Numbu.”

Though the WVSI is heading the implementation of the project, Nadapdap also extended his appreciation to the Numbu community for their resilience in contributing towards making the project a success.

NBSI Trustee and main donor, John Sullivan also expressed his gratitude and his satisfaction for investing funds in such rural project which is usually overlooked by the government.

As the project comes to its completion, Director Nadapdap said he is hoping to work with the Numbu community in the future to prioritise health.

“Let’s look forward for a future where health and well-being continue to be at the forefront of our collective effort and together we have already demonstrate the power of collaboration, I am confident that this positive invite will continue will resonate for years to come.”