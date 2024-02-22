World Vision holds youth exhibition in Diula village

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

WORLD Vision in Auki, Malaita province held a youth exhibition for 20 communities the organisation is working with in north and east Malaita on Tuesday this week at Diula village, North Malaita.

The exhibition programme comes under the World Vision’s Youth Social Entrepreneurship Development (YSED) project and is funded by the New Zealand government.

Managing the project for Malaita province is Robert Firidede, who highlighted youth empowerment as an important element of the entire project.

He said the exhibition is purposely for youths to showcase their skills, products, services and initiatives achieved as part of their engagement in the project.

“Normally, such events are designed to provide youth with perfect platform to present their products and services at its best.

“The event is unique as it offers a place to capture qualified clients face to face, apart from displaying their products and other learning characters.

“Also, as part of the programme is to explore and experience that as being youth, they are the leaders for tomorrow,” Firidede said.

He said during the programme youths learnt important concepts such as;

Interact and learn from each other

Learn from quest speakers in different areas affecting the society

Encourage youth and continue with initiative developed

To promote their talents and skills or service

Showcase their groups’ small generating activities

To experience the culture of being responsible, developing self-confidence, trust, respect and discipline as ambassadors of their youth groups

To promote recognition of youth importance, work and decision-making participation in the society.

Firidede said a key element of the project is youth empowerment to play active roles in community development and to become good citizens.

And in that, he said mindset and behavioral change is a key message for the youths.

Firidede thanked the youths for their participation in the programme and realising their importance in contributing positively to their communities and homes.

He said this is what the project is about – to see youths playing active roles in supporting leaders in their communities.