Local journalists undergo election reporting training

BY INDY MAEALASIA

Media personnel from media outlets around Honiara are currently undergoing a workshop on election reporting in preparation to provide exclusive media coverage of the upcoming 2024 National General Election

The five-day workshop was made possible through the BBC Media Action and the Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) under the phase-2 of the BBC Media Action’s ‘Strengthening the Media’ project.

The workshop commenced yesterday with a good turnout of both experienced and new media personnel across print, radio, digital and television media outlets.

This year’s NGE is historical as it will be the first ever joint election in which voters will cast their ballots for the National Government, Provincial Assembly and the Honiara City Council.

In-depth Solomons’ Journalist, Georgina Maka’a who has a wealth of experience in previous election reporting is looking forward for the election.

“I think it will be an interesting one especially for journalists, we have not experienced the coverage of joint election, I am looking forward this year and it is also an opportunity to see how journalist can report on such election,” Ms Maka’a said.

Speaking on the importance of such undertakings MASI President, Georgina Kekea hoped that it will assist journalists in their election reporting by giving a voice for citizens and to influence decision making.