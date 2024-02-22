MWYCFA reviews national youth policy 2017-2030

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs is reviewing the National Youth Policy 2017-2030.

This follows the first phase or the first six years of implementation.

This is to ascertain challenges and achievements of the first phase which will pave the way for the implementation of its second phase.

The review is headed by a team from MWYCFA, where a two-day consultation was held with various stakeholders in Auki, Malaita province from Monday to Tuesday this week.

Mr Methodius Iapara from MWYCFA said the review was supposed to have been done last year, but was postponed due to the Pacific Game.

He said the review began this year and is nearing completion with most provinces having been covered.

A consultant on the NYP review, Ethel Sigimanu, said, “Through the review, we will learn from challenges, shortfalls and achievements encountered in the first phase and prepare for the second phase of the policy.”

Sigimanu said after the consultation, a report on the review will be submitted to MWYCFA to deliberate on and absorb into the next phase of the policy from 2024-2030.

Francis Samo, Malaita province youth coordinator thanked the MWYCFA and described the review as significant toward the success of the NYP 2017-2030.

“As an office that had played important role in implementing the National Youth Policy 2017-2030, lot of challenges had faced in the implementation of the policy in the provincial level.

“One major among them is budgetary and proper coordination to implement the policy, especially in its first phase.

“We hope, these areas and other important areas raised by implementing stakeholders during the review are capture as preparation is now for the second phase of the policy,” he said.

Samo said Malaita province, like other provinces is looking forward to working closely with MWYCFA to implement the next phase of the NYP, from 2024-2030.