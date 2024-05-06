World press Freedom Day marked

The Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI), along with its members and partners, met yesterday to celebrate World Press Freedom Day. They had a breakfast ceremony at the Heritage Park Hotel

The event brought together media practitioners and esteemed guests. During the gathering, MASI President Ms. Geogina Kekea gave a speech highlighting the important role of journalists and media professionals in our society.

Kekea said, “Journalists are like heroes who work hard every day to find the truth, make sure powerful people do the right thing, and speak up for those who can’t.”

She also praised journalists who face many problems but still keep trying to do great journalism. “We admire their bravery, strength, and never giving up on their job,” she added

In recent years, media groups faced tough times dealing with events like the 2021 riots, Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 earthquake, and political chaos. But even with these hard times, our media pros showed strong determination and commitment to their work.

The President praised their reporting on big events like the Pacific Games, recent joint elections, and the Prime Minister’s election. He said they did a great job providing important info to the public and encouraging more people to get involved in civic matters.

Backing up Kekea’s words, Kora Nou, the president of the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA), called on media groups in the Pacific to promise to protect media freedom, uphold journalism’s honesty, and work together with other sectors to tackle the environmental and journalism problems in our area

We can use journalism’s strength to tell people, motivate them, and get them to act for a better future that’s fair, strong, and lasting, not just for the Pacific but everywhere,” the statement said.

This year’s theme, “Press for the Planet: Journalism in the face of the environmental crisis,” shows how important journalism is in dealing with big environmental problems that affect everyone around the world.

Meanwhile the breakfast ceremony provided a platform for media practitioners to reflect on their responsibilities and reaffirm their commitment to journalistic integrity and freedom of the press.

It served as a poignant reminder of the vital role that a free and independent media plays in safeguarding democracy, promoting transparency, and fostering informed public discourse.

As the world grapples with pressing environmental concerns, the Media Association of Solomon Islands stands at the forefront of the fight for press freedom and environmental justice.

Through their unwavering dedication to truth, accountability, and advocacy, journalists and media professionals continue to champion the cause of a sustainable future for generations to come.

The commemoration of World Press Freedom Day serves as a rallying cry for journalists everywhere to press on in their pursuit of truth, justice, and environmental stewardship.