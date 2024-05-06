MASI President urges support to empower Journalists for press freedom

BY NED GAGAHE

Geogina Kekea, President of the Media Association Solomon Islands (MASI), advocates for societal backing and empowerment of journalists, stressing the importance of safeguarding their right to report without fear and to uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression.

Addressing a media breakfast event marking World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, 2024, Kekea underlines the necessity of fostering an environment where journalists can operate safely and without undue interference, ensuring their invaluable contributions are duly recognized and honored.

The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day is ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.’ It stands as a touching tribute to the fundamental principles of press freedom, offering a forum to evaluate its global standing, uphold media independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have bravely died in the pursuit of truth.

“As we celebrate the achievements of Solomon Islands’ media professionals today, let us also reaffirm our commitment to upholding press freedom and democratic values.

“Let us pledge to stand in solidarity with journalists around the world who continue to risk their lives in pursuit of the truth.

“Let us recognize that a free press is not just a cornerstone of democracy but a fundamental human right.” She said.

In conclusion, the MASI President expressed heartfelt appreciation to all those advocating for a free and independent media.

She said their unwavering dedication, support, and commitment are genuinely cherished and valued.