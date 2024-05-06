Media’s impactful reporting amidst challenges commended

BY NED GAGAHE

Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) has commended media organizations and journalists in Solomon Islands for demonstrating resilience, adaptability and striving to fulfill their crucial role in informing the public amidst challenging times.

Speaking at a media breakfast event commemorating World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, 2024, Geogina Kekea, President of MASI, highlighted the resilience of media organizations in overcoming various challenges.

Kekea noted that despite facing unprecedented hurdles such as the 2021 riots, the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 earthquake, and ongoing political disruptions, media outlets have persevered and navigated through turbulent times.

“The past years have been a struggle for media organizations, navigating through the events of the 2021 riots, the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 earthquake and political disruptions.

“Despite these challenges, our media professionals have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication to their craft.

“Their coverage of events such as the Pacific Games, the joint elections and the election of the Prime Minister has been exemplary, providing the public with vital information and fostering greater civic engagement.

The President of MASI underscored the pressing realities confronting media entities, stressing the imperative to confront daily hurdles head-on. With limited resources, time pressures, and the ever-evolving media landscape present significant challenges to their operations.

Kekea highlighted the plight of numerous newsrooms functioning with minimal staff, pushed to their boundaries, yet persisting with unwavering dedication and a profound sense of responsibility toward the public good.

She said the media landscape in Solomon Islands presents unique challenges. Limited capacity, constrained budgets and reliance on word-of-mouth communication are just some of the obstacles that journalists and media organizations struggle with on a daily basis.

She emphasizes that although international support, such as that offered by the British government through BBC Media Action, is invaluable, there is a clear imperative to further bolster the sustainability and resilience of local media outlets.

“Despite these challenges, the role of journalism in promoting national security cannot be overstated.

“A free and independent press serves as a defense against misinformation and disinformation, providing citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions.

“By fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, journalists contribute to the stability and security of our nation.” MASI President Geogina Kekea said.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with BBC Media Action, MASI hosted a breakfast event on Friday, May 3rd, at Heritage Park Hotel to mark World Press Freedom Day.

The event drew local journalists and esteemed guests under the theme of ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.’

This year’s celebration stands as a touching tribute to the fundamental principles of press freedom, offering a forum to evaluate its global standing, uphold media independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have bravely sacrificed in the pursuit of truth.