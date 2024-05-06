WORLD CUP DEBUT

…..Solomon Islands’ First Appearance at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024

BY ELTON LONRATHA JNR

TWO male Para Powerlifting athletes departed yesterday to compete in the World Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024, in Pattaya, Thailand.

The four-day event will run from the 8th to the 11th of this month and will be participated by accepted Para-Powerlifting male and female athletes around the World.

Solomon Islands Paralympic Committee (SINPC) President Nihal Seneviratne confirmed to SunSPORTS that this is history for the Solomon Islands.

“Two Para-Powerlifters left the country to compete in the Para-Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Thailand.

“The two athletes, namely Moffat Tolomae and Rodney Konai, were accompanied by coach Leslie Ata.

“Tolomae will be competing in the 49KG, while Konai is up for the 59KG challenge,” the SINPC President confirmed.

Seneviratne also revealed this is history for the Solomon Islands to make its first appearance at the Para-Powerlifting World Cup.

“New Zealand and other Pacific Countries are not participating in this event except for Australia and the Solomon Islands.

“I wish our three representatives the best of luck,” he added.

Meanwhile, the official weigh-in will start from the 7th to the 10th after the Technical meeting today.

The World Para Powerlifting World Cup season brings together international stars and newcomers, offering competition opportunities to athletes across the world.

The World Cups also distribute important ranking points which will help determine the qualification slots for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

All final entries (by name and bodyweight category) are completed last month, on the 22nd March 2024.

Please note that after this deadline no changes to the final entries and or final team delegation be accepted unless under exceptional circumstances.

Please note that any decisions concerning this matter will be made by WPPO and are not open for further contest or appeal by any other organization or body.

Changes of bodyweight category after 22nd March 2024 will only be possible during the verification process.

No change will be possible after the Technical Meeting for Individual and Team Events.

The competition and registration process and timelines are outlined and athlete entries will only be accepted via the IPC Online Entry System within the published entry deadlines.

Pattaya is a city in eastern Thailand, the second largest city in Chonburi province and the eighth largest city in Thailand.

It is located on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, about 140 kilometres southeast of Bangkok. Pattaya City is a self-governing municipal area within the Bang Lamung district, but is not part of it.