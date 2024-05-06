Siapu’s government vows to restore PCDF funding disqualification

BY MORRIS NAFU

The Makira Ulawa Provincial government has set out its plans to fix financial problems and manage the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) better.

In the past, they faced problems getting PCDF money.

Premier Siapu’s government wants to fix this quickly so that the people of Makira Ulawa Province can get the development funds they need.

They’re getting ready to present a budget in June. This budget will decide how money is spent in different areas, with a big focus on fixing the PCDF.

They plan to qualify for PCDF funds again before July 1, 2024. They’re working hard to meet the conditions to get access to these funds, which are important for growth and development in the province.

The government will track how the funds are used, how projects are finished, and what impact they have.

The Premier’s office says they’ll send the list of appointed Ministers today, and then there will be a swearing-in ceremony for them to start their jobs