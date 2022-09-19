WORKERS WANT PORTS CEO OUT

Advertise with Islandsun

Demand referred to Trade Disputes Panel (TDP)

By EDDIE OSIFELO

WORKERS Union of Solomon Islands has referred a case with the Trade Dispute Panel against Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) Chief Executive Officer, Eranda Kotelawala.

This was after the employees of SIPA demanded his removal as CEO of the State-Owned Enterprise after they met with WUSI recently.

President of WUSI, David Tuhanuku confirmed the referral yesterday, but stated he cannot comment on the details of the case as it is before the TDP.

However, Tuhanuku said the case relates to issues to do with the administration and management of Ports under Kotelawala’s administration that also implicated the Board of Directors.

“The best channel is to deal with it through TDP to avoid causing any dispute between the workers and the management during this time,” Tuhanuku explained.

“Therefore, we want to follow the normal legal process,” he added.

Furthermore, in the meeting between WUSI and the employees of Ports recently passed a resolution to localize the post of CEO.

Kotelawala comes from Sri Lanka.

He was appointed after the termination of Singapore’s Collin Yow in 2017 by the Solomon Islands Government after the workers staged a protest as well.

When contacted yesterday, Kotelawala’s office said they will make no comments as there were no correspondence from the Trade Dispute Panel yet on the matter.