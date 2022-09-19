POM training for Central police

Advertise with Islandsun

A total of 33 officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police (RSIPF) have completed Public Order Management (POM) Training in Central Islands last week.

The training is part of capacity development of the RSIPF which is conducted by the China Liaison Team (CPLT).

A statement from the police said the training commenced on 6 September 2022 and completed on 16 September 2022.

Officers from Yandina and Tualgi are attending the training.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) Provincial Leonard Tahnimana in his remarks said today marks another milestone for the RSIPF and 33 officers working under Central Provincial Police from Tulagi and Yandina Police Stations who have attended this POM training.

“The RSIPF is going from strength to strength upon your completion of this very important training, conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) and our very own Operational Safety Training (OST) Officer,” Tahnimana said.

“The RSIPF is an independent institution and therefore carries out its mandated responsibilities neutrally without influence from any person, institution, or agency whatsoever,” he added.

“Ensuring our neutrality is maintained amongst our policing partners, we are always grateful and thankful whenever any of our partners offer training support to our officers.

“In that respect, the fact of which partner offers training support to its officers is not an issue.

“Hence, the training mechanisms aligned to the types of training delivered to its officers is of paramount importance.

“On that note I would like to personally thank our partners from the CPLT for the important role they’ve played in training our officers on new POM skills and especially the Martial Arts techniques showcased in this training program.

“I trust and believe that with the new knowledge, skills and techniques acquired from this training by Professional Instructors from CPLT, you will be able to effectively carry out your mandated responsibilities and continue to serve our people efficiently, fairly, and professionally as expected of you.

“These trainings will help develop you by building and enhancing your skills and knowledge in how to deal with POM situations that may arise in the future.

“It will surely elevate your POM capability level to new heights. I am truly proud of your achievements in successfully completing this training.”

Tahnimana thanked Commissioner Zhang Guangbao, Commander of the CPLT, for their support and contributions in allowing his team to come over and provide training to our officers here Tulagi.

He also thanked the Supervising Premier James Galini Central Province and his Executive for working together with the Provincial Police Commander (PPC) to ensure the success of the police training.