MARA supports reform on CDF

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Malaita Provincial Government has thrown support behind the reform of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF)

Deputy Premier of Malaita province, Glen Waneta issued the support during the closing of the consultation on the Solomon Islands Constituency Development Policy conducted by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) last week in Auki.

He said the Malaita provincial government fully supports MRD on the initiative to pursue a policy to guide and regulate the CDF, especially on its development aspect.

Waneta said CDF has been used with proper policy and even then there is positive benefit, but it has reached a time to put more inputs into making it properly governed.

“Speaking on time, there is no better time . . . . . . . this is the right time to pursue the policy,” he said.

Waneta said no achievement has happened within a blink of the eye, things will happen slowly and it’s good that pursuit is now on the policy.

“And what we want the CDF to become will eventually happen,” he said.

The deputy premier described the policy as a milestone saying if it has becomes an act, there is a brighter future for Solomon Islanders on the CDF programme.

He said the MARA government is delighted to see such initiative taken up by the government ministries, especially MRD that will set a framework to governing the fund to drive development in the country.

On that note, Waneta said Malaita province has the highest number of constituencies in the country and all year around, the province received the biggest portion of the CDF.

He also said when the national election was deferred to 2024; the province will be accountable for more than 400 million of the CDF for its 14 constituencies.

Waneta said with that huge amount of fund that Malaita province have accounted for, it should push the province to another level in development.

The deputy premier acknowledged MRD and assured MPG’s support behind them on the Solomon Island Constituency Development (SICD) policy.