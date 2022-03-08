Western inter-island travel still suspended: Wickham

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

CHAIRPERSON of Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee has advised the travelling public in Western Province that inter-island travel is still prohibited.

Jeffrey Wickham made the call following ongoing reports that people are still travelling to and from COVID hotspots in the province.

“We have yet to lift the ban on inter island transport so do not travel to Gizo or Noro as well as other COVID-19 hotspots.

“This message goes also to all motor boat transporters in the West.

“The reason why we have an inrease in COVID-19 transmission is because people travel too much and dont look after themselves.

“We will soon enforce stronger measure if the attitude is not change,” he said.

Chairperson of Noro COVID-19 Oversight Committee, Robert Hickie shares similar sentiment saying that Munda Oversight Committee and leaders are concerned that higher percentage of community members are still unvacinated.

He said bus service from Munda to Noro is still suspended.

“As measures to control any large movements of people from one place to another, the services to reach Munda is temporary suspended until further notice,” Hickie said.

He said taxi services who have met all requirements have resumed normal services as of yesterday.

Hickie urges Taxi base and owners to make sure all COVID-19 requirements are satisfied.

“We will monitor your fleet throughout this week to ensure measures are comply with at all times,” he added.