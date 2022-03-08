Covid threat forces WPDOC to maintain measures

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WHILE Honiara is relaxing covid-19 measures, Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committed is keeping continuing with theirs due to the increasing number of cases.

Chairperson of WPDOC, Jeffrey Wickham gave a strong advice urging the Western province populace to respect and follow covid-19 protocols since cases are now reported in communities.

“You will probably note that Honiara has relaxed some of its measures to allow public to have some normalcy.

“Please be advised that Western Province will not relax any of its measures or protocols.

“Western Province has recently seen a spread of virus to communities we did not anticipate.

“This is a result of people moving around without masks in villages, travelling to hotspots without any due regard to personal safety,” he said.

Wickham said the spread of covid-19 to communities are due to few individuals who chose to breach covid-19 measures.

“I want to reiterate my previous statement that the virus move when people move. You are responsible to protect your community and family. When you move and contract the virus, you carry it back to your village and every innocent ones suffer,” he said.

Wickham said his committee will meet anytime this week to discuss best measures that are relevant for Western Province.