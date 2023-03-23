WEST DENIED $1.4M

Advertise with Islandsun

Government says no funds

BY BEN BILUA

The Government through the Ministry of Provincial has again denied Western Province of $1.4 million.

And, Western province policy-makers are rubbishing national government’s explanation as ‘lame’.

The fund is part of the 2022/2023 PCDF allocation which every province is the Solomon Islands is entitled to under the Ministry of Provincial Government Act.

In his speech when delivering Western Province’s Appropriation Budget 2023/2024, Minister of Finance and Treasury, who is also the Deputy Premier of Western Province, Calrick Runimetu said the 10th Assembly of Western Province is very disappointed that the government failed to pay the outstanding SIG PCDF allocation to Provincial Government in 2022/2023 Financial Year.

He said there was no formal explanation as to why the government has resorted to holding the funds back which are supposed to be delivered to support Western Province’s service deliveries and operations.

“The only explanation we received was that there were no funds which to us is a lame excuse,” Runimetu said.

He said the 1.4 million should stand as part of Western Province’s development budget for 2022/2023 and the fund is now foregone.

“WPG’s disappointment is that there was no written justification or reason stating why it will be forfeited. As agents of the national government, the PGs should be duly informed of such decisions.

“Further to that, these budget allocations are part of the approved appropriation ordinance and are legally binding and thus should be delivered,” Runimetu said.

He said Western Province is a strong province that has been looking at its people though the government downplayed benefits that are legally accorded to Western Province.