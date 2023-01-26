We’ll try to minimise Games disruption of school: Bosamata

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY NED GAGAHE

The Ministry of Education (MEHRD) has plans in place to ensure learning continues despite the calling-off of classes for the Pacific games this year.

Deputy Secretary James Bosamata highlighted this in a recent press conference early this month.

Bosamata was pressed on what plans the ministry has in place and how it will ensure learning of students progressed smoothly during the games despite calling off classes early (end of October 2023) to make way for the Pacific Games.

Given the fact the academic year 2022 was severely affected by covid-19 and it is anticipated that academic year 2023 will also be shorter due to hosting of Pacific Games.

“In fact, this academic year will only go for three terms, the first thing we will be working on it when schools are back is setting in place how to support education authorities and schools to ensure students will still learn during this year 2023, given the short school calendar.

“That is our task with education authorities and school leaders, to ensure that learning is not disrupted,” Bosamata said.