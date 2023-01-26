Seleso likely to deliver advice on Mala political issue by the end of the week

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MINISTER of Provincial Government, Rolland Seleso is likely to deliver advice on the current political turmoil facing Malaita provincial assembly by the end of the week.

This is following the non-executive’s victory vote over the budget speech after debating it on Tuesday last week.

The speaker adjourned the meeting to seek advice from the Attorney General and Minister on the budget.

The adjournment made was undated and when or whether the meeting will resume depends on advice from the two responsible offices especially the office of Minister Seleso.

Since then, more than a week from the day the meeting was adjourned, the executive, the office of the speaker, clerk and provincial administration are waiting for advice.

PS acting for Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita said yesterday the minister is yet to notify his office on when to deliver the advice.

He said only information received was from the provincial speaker where he was informed that the minister will deliver the advice whether Thursday or Friday this week.

“I also met with the executive today (yesterday) and they are still waiting from the minister upon a request given to his office to advice on the situation,” Tuita said.

The PS acting said whatever the advice will be is unknown at the moment and any instruction given will determine the prospect of the meeting.

“We are still waiting and we’ll see what the advice will like,” he said.

Since the political turmoil last Tuesday, a change of numerical strengthen has witnessed with the non-executive is claiming majority of the house.

This was after MPA for ward 25 of West Are Are Joe Heroau, who was initially a non-executive member but later joined the executive, resigned to rejoin the non-executive.

Also, MPA for ward 26 of West Kwaio, Hon Alick OfoOfo Junior was reported to have defected from Premier Daniel Suidani’s government.

However, this week, he told SunAuki that he was neutral and not taking side on either bench; which is a strange position to be in politic, and assured of his decision when voting for the budget.