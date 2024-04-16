We are ready: SIEC

BY MORRIS NAFU

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) says it is ready for the rollout of the 2024 national joint election.

This welcomed assurance comes as the nation heads to the polls tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17.

SIEC confirmed all ballot boxes and other election-related materials, including ballot papers, voting booths, pens, seals, and other essential items for the joint election polling day, have been delivered throughout the country to their designated polling stations.

Returning Officers (RO) and other electoral officials are already out in the field by now, SIEC said.

With the readiness of SIEC, Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEO) Jasper Highwood Anisi highlights its newly updated electoral official website, which is now available for the public to access results and other election-related information.

Mr Anisi then thanked and acknowledged the Australian Defence Force (ADF) along with New Zealand Defence force for the bulk distribution of almost 90 percent of all election materials from Honiara to provincial capitals ahead of official polling day.

Anisi said that the commission is grateful that the ADF was on the ground to transport the ballot papers and other electoral material quickly and efficiently to all provincial centers.

CEO reaffirmed that all- polling stations will open at 7am and close at 4pm; therefore, called for electors to move early to avoid frustration in long queues experienced in the past years.