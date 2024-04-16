VOTE EARLY

Solomon Islands Electoral Commission urges early voting for smooth election day

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Solomon Islands Electoral Commission is calling on all registered voters to arrive promptly at designated polling stations tomorrow at 7am to cast their votes as early as possible.

Jasper Highwood Anisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, has emphasized the importance of early voting ahead of the upcoming election.

Speaking on behalf of the Electoral Office, Anisi urged all registered voters to make their way to their designated polling stations as early as possible.

“Tomorrow is a public holiday, so it’s crucial for voters to come early, cast their votes, and then enjoy the day with their families,” Anisi stated.

He specifically addressed nurses and doctors, requesting them to wear their uniforms for easy identification by polling officers, as they will be granted special exemptions to vote early due to their essential roles.

According to Anisi, polling stations will open at 6 a.m., with polling officers present before 7 a.m. to facilitate a smooth voting process. Each polling venue will have a queue manager and five polling officers available to assist voters.

“If you’re unsure about the voting process, don’t hesitate to ask for help,” Anisi reassured.

Philothea Paul, the Media and Communication officer for the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission, echoed Anisi’s call for early voting.

Paul advised urban residents to turn up early at polling stations to avoid long queues later in the day.

With the election day approaching, the Electoral Commission emphasizes the importance of early voting to ensure a seamless and efficient electoral process.