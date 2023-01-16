WASTE OF MONEY

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

Gov’t funded project failed two months after its launch

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

This fisheries project (pictured) brought smiles to the women of Sepi in Isabel Province when it was launched June last year.

Government provided $76,372 for the project, which it dubbed “Sepi Women Fisheries Initiative”.

But just two months after its launch, the project collapsed and is no more.

The benefits it promised to bring to the lives of the women of Sepi disappeared with it.

Island Sun was invited to cover the project at its launch last June.

When the paper visited the project site again last week to see how it’s been going, we were told by women of the village the project is no longer in operation.

“It failed just two months after the launching ceremony,” one village woman told the Island Sun.

“We only operate for about two months in July and August. Since then, nothing happens here,” she added.

“The deep freezers that were supposed to store fish are now used for cooling drinking water.

“The many ideas and promises made that the project will benefit the women in the village were nothing but lies.

“The women never worked together to sustain and keep the project going.”

The Sepi Women Fishery Initiative project was ssupported by the National Government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration (MCILI).

It aims to improve the quality and supply of fresh fish and other marine products to Honiara and other market outlets around the country.

The initiative was tailored under the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Programme and geared towards supporting downstream processing and value adding to fish and other marine products.

Deputy Secretary Technical for Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration Eric George said at the launching last year that the newly launched fisheries project will create partnership between the provincial government, the national government and Sepi village and the nearby villages.

“We believe this project will bring rural cash flow and you will be self-reliance meaning you will no longer depend on anyone,” Eric said then.

“We often think women do not have ability and competence to participate income generating but these women have proved us wronged and turned things around.

“We applaud Sepi women for this milestone achievement.”

Sepi village is located in Gao-Bugotu Constituency.

Samuel Manetoali is the MP for the constituency.