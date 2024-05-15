Panatina armed robbery case moved for June 4

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case of armed robbery at Panatina Ridge has been suspended for June 4 for finalising of the trial date.

The matter was set for trial on June 17-28 however, yesterday during the interim-mention defence informed the court that she will be taking her annual leave next month.

Therefore, court suspends to June 4. Bail for accused extended.

Samson Damisulia is charged with one count of armed robbery and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Vernon Taupongi acts for the Crown and Emy Rusi act for Samson Damisulia.