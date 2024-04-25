Vave aims to prioritise constituents

BY CAROL-ANNE SULEGA

NEWCOMER Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Shortland Islands Isikeli Junior Vave has vowed to prioritise the needs of his constituents.

When queried by Island Sun yesterday, he made clear that as a newcomer MP elect, he aims to prioritise the need to upskill and equip the education, tourism and livelihood sector of his constituency.

“I aim to focus mainly on education and the livelihood of my people by creating a small economical system within our islands to ensure that my people can be self-reliant and self-sustainable in their daily lives.

“I also aim to boost the tourism industry within our beautiful islands and create a tourist destination hot spot to highlight the beauty of Shortland Islands,” Vave said.

Vave added that investing in human resources and providing the avenue to tourism opportunities is tangible development that should be prioritised.