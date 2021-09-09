Vaccine coverage for public service and state-owned enterprises

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Oversight Committee and Ministry of Public Service is being advised to conduct an assessment on the vaccination coverage for the public service and state-owned enterprises in areas where vaccination has been rolled out.

This follows the mandatory vaccination memo agreed to by Cabinet during its sitting on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in his national address this week said the assessment will be carried out in areas where vaccination has been rolled out including “Honiara, Guadalcanal province, Choiseul province, Western province, and Malaita Outer Islands, up to August 31 and advice Cabinet by September 16 on these results.

“The Cabinet will deliberate on this report and its recommendations at its meeting on 16th September 2021. Cabinet will then decide on the best way forward to ensure we still achieve maximum vaccination for employees of the Central and Provincial Governments, State-Owned Enterprises, and Frontline Agencies.

“So, until the Cabinet has this detailed information and decides on the best way forward, the Government will allow, on an exceptional basis, those public servants that had not yet been vaccinated to continue to go to work,” Sogavare said.

He said by taking this decision, the Government is not going back on its word.

“Rather it is taking time to conduct a detailed analysis of the situation, to make an informed decision on the best way forward that will ensure we will still achieve maximum immunisation not only for employees of the Central and Provincial Governments, State-Owned Enterprises, and Frontline Agencies but for all eligible citizens in the country.

“I will advise you all on the next steps as soon as the Oversight Committee provides its report and recommendation to Cabinet and the Cabinet has deliberated on it,” Sogavare said.