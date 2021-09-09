‘Suidani to meet pre-departure requirements before any return’

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

MALAITA Premier Daniel Suidani needs to complete three pre-departure tests and must test negative on covid-19 before he can come home.

He is currently in Brisbane, Australia.

Suidani has been away from the country since April. He had travelled to Brisbane seeking medical assistance.

He later travelled to Taipei, Taiwan to undergo an urgent Head CT/MRI scan diagnosis and treatment on his brain.

After a successful treatment, Suidani returned to Brisbane in July where he remains today.

Special Secretary to Prime Minister, Albert Kabui said it is a legal issue and not political.

Kabui said Suidani has so far taken two tests; the final one next week.

He said if all tests are negative, then the Oversight Committee would allow him to return.

However, Kabui said this will depend on the availability of flights as well.

He said currently the Solomon Islands consular in Brisbane is helping him to meet the legal requirements.

Attorney General, John Muria Junior explained that Australia is a high-risk country so the Premier must take three pre-departure tests.

Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr Jimmie Rodgers said Australia is not an easy country to get certificate but the Consular is helping him to get it.

Suidani is accompanied on the trip by his political advisor, Celsius Talifiliu.